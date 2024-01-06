The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4) face a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Paige Allen: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mireia Aguado: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Violeta Verano: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

