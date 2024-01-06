2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Texas A&M-Commerce be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|151
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
On November 17, Texas A&M-Commerce claimed its signature win of the season, a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 108) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory versus Saint Joseph's (PA) featured a team-leading 15 points from Tommie Lewis. Kalen Williams, with nine points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 338/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Based on the RPI, Texas A&M-Commerce has four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-Commerce has to manage the 20th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Lions' 17 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.
- Commerce has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: New Orleans Privateers -3.5
- Total: 144.5 points
