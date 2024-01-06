2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Texas A&M-Commerce be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Texas A&M-Commerce's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|186
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-Commerce defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home on November 20. The final score was 84-75. That signature victory versus Utah Tech included a team-best 18 points from Mia Deck. Jordyn Newsome, with 16 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 255/RPI) on December 1
- 73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 260/RPI) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over McNeese (No. 358/RPI) on January 6
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- According to the RPI, Texas A&M-Commerce has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce gets the 165th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Lions' 16 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.
- TAMUC has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
