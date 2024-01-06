Saturday's game that pits the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of McNeese, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-12.0)

McNeese (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while McNeese is 7-2-0. The Lions have gone over the point total in three games, while Cowboys games have gone over four times. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 contests. McNeese has gone 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 74.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and giving up 73.8 (253rd in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce loses the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 320th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.9 per outing.

Texas A&M-Commerce connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (38th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc (251st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Lions rank 250th in college basketball by averaging 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-Commerce has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.2 per game (223rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

