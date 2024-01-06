Saturday's game that pits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) against the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-68 in favor of Texas A&M-Commerce, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Lions lost 88-78 to New Orleans on Thursday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 86, McNeese 68

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win this season came in a 72-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals on December 1.

The Lions have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 145) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 262) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59)

11.8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59) Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

10.5 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Dorian Norris: 6.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions average 69.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.1 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -80 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Lions are scoring 77.2 points per game this season at home, which is 13.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (63.7).

In 2023-24, Texas A&M-Commerce is ceding 65 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 87.2.

