Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meeting the McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Damian Richards Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 126th 76.9 Points Scored 80.3 70th 244th 73.5 Points Allowed 57.8 3rd 302nd 33.5 Rebounds 38.8 92nd 295th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd 15th 10.2 3pt Made 7.6 171st 36th 17.0 Assists 14.3 132nd 196th 11.9 Turnovers 8.4 5th

