SEC rivals meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) welcome in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.

The 76.2 points per game the Aggies score are 7.2 more points than the Tigers allow (69.0).

Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game on the road.

Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 in away games.

At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).

