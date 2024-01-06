How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEC rivals meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) welcome in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Aggies score are 7.2 more points than the Tigers allow (69.0).
- Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game on the road.
- Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 in away games.
- At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-52
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 79-54
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/13/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.