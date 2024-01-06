SEC rivals meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) welcome in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Aggies score are 7.2 more points than the Tigers allow (69.0).
  • Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 in away games.
  • At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian W 79-52 Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M W 79-54 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/13/2024 Kentucky - Reed Arena

