Texas A&M vs. LSU January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) versus the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|LSU AVG
|LSU Rank
|161st
|75.9
|Points Scored
|75.2
|179th
|107th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|157th
|27th
|41.4
|Rebounds
|35.6
|229th
|1st
|16.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|229th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|229th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.1
|325th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|320th
