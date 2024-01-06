Saturday's contest between the Southern Jaguars (2-9) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) at F. G. Clark Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-52 and heavily favors Southern to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers are coming off of a 52-40 loss to Tarleton State in their last outing on Saturday.

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 72, Texas Southern 52

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Tigers haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

Texas Southern has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (9-for-45)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (9-for-45) Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG% Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Shomari Phillips: 3 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 55.2 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.2 per outing (334th in college basketball). They have a -220 scoring differential and have been outscored by 20 points per game.

At home the Tigers are putting up 66.4 points per game, 20.6 more than they are averaging away (45.8).

In 2023-24 Texas Southern is giving up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (80.7).

