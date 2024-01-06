Saturday's game features the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) and the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) clashing at Georgia State Convocation Center (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for Texas State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Bobcats took care of business in their most recent outing 67-58 against Appalachian State on Thursday.

Texas State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 69, Georgia State 65

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats beat the Bowling Green Falcons in a 74-48 win on November 11. It was their best victory of the season.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 127) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 164) on November 30

67-58 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 184) on January 4

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 194) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on December 20

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)

14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59) Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 58.1 per outing (74th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Bobcats are scoring 12.5 more points per game at home (73.1) than away (60.6).

Texas State is conceding fewer points at home (54.6 per game) than on the road (60.6).

