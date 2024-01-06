Saturday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) and the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up at Strahan Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Marshall according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Strahan Arena

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-0.8)

Marshall (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Texas State is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Marshall's 6-7-0 ATS record. The Bobcats have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Thundering Herd have a record of 4-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Texas State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Marshall has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) and giving up 69.9 (147th in college basketball).

Texas State ranks 229th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Texas State knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

The Bobcats rank 223rd in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 280th in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bobcats commit 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (174th in college basketball action).

