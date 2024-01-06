How to Watch Texas State vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia State vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Texas State Stats Insights
- Texas State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 59th.
- The Bobcats' 69.1 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 the Thundering Herd allow.
- Texas State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas State averages 88.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 62.6.
- The Bobcats give up 64.8 points per game at home, and 73.3 on the road.
- Texas State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.7%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|L 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|L 71-63
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
