The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-2.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-1.5) 141.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Texas State has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Marshall has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Thundering Herd's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

