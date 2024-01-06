Texas Tech vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) matching up with the Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for Texas Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Red Raiders are coming off of a 74-47 loss to Texas in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas 65
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Texas vs West Virginia
- Houston vs Baylor
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma
- Kansas State vs UCF
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the Santa Clara Broncos, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Red Raiders notched their best win of the season on November 25, a 61-56 victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas Tech is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- The Red Raiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 71) on November 25
- 79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 96) on December 30
- 60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 117) on November 29
- 61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13
- 79-72 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 24
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74)
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).
- The Red Raiders have been scoring 69.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 71.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.
