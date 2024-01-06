If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Texas Tech and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 2-1 NR NR 68

Texas Tech's best wins

On November 25, Texas Tech picked up its best win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. Against Santa Clara, Jasmine Shavers led the team by amassing 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on November 13

73-64 at home over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on January 6

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 103/RPI) on December 30

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 134/RPI) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on November 20

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Texas Tech has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Texas Tech has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Red Raiders are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas Tech is playing the 111th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Red Raiders have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Texas Tech has 15 games remaining this year, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

