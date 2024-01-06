How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Red Raiders, who have won six in a row.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Baylor vs Oklahoma State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UCF vs Kansas State (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas Tech is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 150th.
- The Red Raiders put up 13.7 more points per game (78) than the Longhorns give up (64.3).
- When it scores more than 64.3 points, Texas Tech is 10-2.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (66) last season.
- At home, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
- Texas Tech made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 96-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|W 85-57
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/13/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
