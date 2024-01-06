The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have won six straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 118th.
  • The Longhorns score 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders allow.
  • Texas is 11-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 72.0.
  • Texas drained 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 71-55 Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-37 Moody Center
1/1/2024 UT Arlington W 79-62 Moody Center
1/6/2024 Texas Tech - Moody Center
1/9/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

