Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) versus the Texas Longhorns (12-0), at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

