The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Longhorns (14-1) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (53.7).

Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

West Virginia has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 25.9 more points per game (81.8) than the Longhorns give up (55.9).

West Virginia has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 55.9 points.

When Texas gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.

The Mountaineers are making 48% of their shots from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.5%).

The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

