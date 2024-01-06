Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) taking on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Longhorns' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 74-47 victory against Texas Tech.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Longhorns took down the No. 12 UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3.

The Longhorns have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +523 scoring differential, topping opponents by 34.9 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are allowing 55.9 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Over their last 10 games, the Longhorns are averaging 91.7 points per game, 0.9 more than their season average (90.8).

