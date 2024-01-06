Texas vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) taking on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Longhorns' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 74-47 victory against Texas Tech.
Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68
Texas Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Longhorns took down the No. 12 UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3.
- The Longhorns have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
- According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13
- 74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 27
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns have a +523 scoring differential, topping opponents by 34.9 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are allowing 55.9 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.
- Over their last 10 games, the Longhorns are averaging 91.7 points per game, 0.9 more than their season average (90.8).
