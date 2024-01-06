How to Watch UT Arlington vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.
- UT Arlington has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.
- The Mavericks' 72.5 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (65.9).
- The Mavericks are giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (81.6).
- UT Arlington drains more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|L 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|L 78-76
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|College Park Center
|1/13/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|College Park Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.