Saturday's contest at College Park Center has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for SFA, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Thursday 73-49 over Tarleton State.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, UT Arlington 72

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

When the Mavericks beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who are ranked No. 163 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 87-76, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Mavericks have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 25

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 191) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 254) on December 19

73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 263) on January 4

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 297) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Gia Adams: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Taliyah Clark: 12.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

12.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Adela Valkova: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are being outscored by 9.4 points per game with a -122 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 76.7 per outing (341st in college basketball).

UT Arlington's offense has been worse in WAC contests this season, averaging 65.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.3 PPG.

The Mavericks are putting up 61.0 points per game this year at home, which is 9.0 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (70.0).

UT Arlington is giving up 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 18.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (84.0).

