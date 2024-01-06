Saturday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Abilene Christian squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.1)

Abilene Christian (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Vaqueros' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Abilene Christian is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall while UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros' -78 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 79.6 per outing (342nd in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley is 241st in the country at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 fewer than the 39.9 its opponents average.

UT Rio Grande Valley connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball), two fewer than its opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 14.6 (346th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

