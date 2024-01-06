How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAC foes meet when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 260th.
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 74 points per game, just two fewer points than the 76 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 76 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley averages 83.7 points per game. Away, it averages 68.
- At home, the Vaqueros give up 76 points per game. Away, they concede 81.4.
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley sinks 7.2 treys per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.6%) than on the road (28.6%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|L 85-78
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
