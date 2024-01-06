WAC foes meet when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 260th.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 74 points per game, just two fewer points than the 76 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 76 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley averages 83.7 points per game. Away, it averages 68.

At home, the Vaqueros give up 76 points per game. Away, they concede 81.4.

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley sinks 7.2 treys per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.6%) than on the road (28.6%).

