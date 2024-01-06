Saturday's contest at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) matching up with the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Abilene Christian, so expect a competitive matchup.

Last time out, the Vaqueros lost 79-69 to SFA on Thursday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

When the Vaqueros took down the Sam Houston Bearkats, who are ranked No. 297 in our computer rankings, on December 30 by a score of 66-58, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Vaqueros are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.1 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

11 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.1 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Mele Kailahi: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 14 points per game. They're putting up 58.3 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and are giving up 72.3 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

With 61.7 points per game in WAC contests, UT Rio Grande Valley is tallying 3.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (58.3 PPG).

Offensively, the Vaqueros have played better at home this year, putting up 59 points per game, compared to 57.7 per game away from home.

When playing at home, UT Rio Grande Valley is ceding three more points per game (74) than when playing on the road (71).

