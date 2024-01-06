UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5), at 3:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 10 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
