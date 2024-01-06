Can we count on UTEP to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on UTEP's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 263

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP's best wins

UTEP, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 89-62 on December 30. With 19 points, Jane Asinde was the leading scorer versus Southern Utah. Second on the team was Erin Wilson, with 14 points.

Next best wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 271/RPI) on November 11

81-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on January 6

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 332/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Miners are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UTEP is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UTEP has drawn the 131st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Miners have 15 games remaining this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

Looking at UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers

UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTEP games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.