Saturday's game at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (5-8) taking on the New Mexico State Aggies (6-7) at 4:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 win for UTEP, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Miners enter this game after an 89-62 win against Southern Utah on Saturday.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 66, New Mexico State 65

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners picked up their best win of the season on November 11, when they defeated the UMKC Kangaroos, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 62-60.

UTEP has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

The Miners have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 250) on November 11

89-62 at home over Southern Utah (No. 262) on December 30

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 288) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (317th in college basketball).

