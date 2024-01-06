UTEP vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (5-8) taking on the New Mexico State Aggies (6-7) at 4:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 win for UTEP, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Miners enter this game after an 89-62 win against Southern Utah on Saturday.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 66, New Mexico State 65
Other CUSA Predictions
- Western Kentucky vs Liberty
- Jacksonville State vs Florida International
- Sam Houston vs Louisiana Tech
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners picked up their best win of the season on November 11, when they defeated the UMKC Kangaroos, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 62-60.
- UTEP has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
- The Miners have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 250) on November 11
- 89-62 at home over Southern Utah (No. 262) on December 30
- 95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 288) on November 26
UTEP Leaders
- Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (317th in college basketball).
