Saturday's game between the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center has a projected final score of 80-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rice squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 80, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.0)

Rice (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Both Rice and UTSA are 5-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Owls' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Roadrunners' games have gone over. Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while UTSA has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners score 78.5 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and concede 79.1 (337th in college basketball) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

UTSA is 49th in college basketball at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 40.3 its opponents average.

UTSA knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents.

UTSA has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 9.9 it forces (329th in college basketball).

