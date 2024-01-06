The UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) take on a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

ESPN+

UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline UTSA Moneyline

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends

UTSA has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Rice has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of six out of the Owls' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

