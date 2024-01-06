What are UTSA's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 318

UTSA's best wins

UTSA captured its best win of the season on November 6, when it defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks, who rank No. 220 in the RPI rankings, 78-68 in overtime. Carlton Linguard, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 24 points with four rebounds and zero assists. Dre Fuller Jr. also played a part with 23 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

103-89 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on December 28

89-82 on the road over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on January 6

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on November 30

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 25

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on November 20

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

According to the RPI, UTSA has four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Roadrunners are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UTSA has the luxury of facing the 12th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Roadrunners have 15 games left versus teams over .500. They have one upcoming game against teams with worse records.

UTSA has 16 games left to play this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

