What are UTSA's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UTSA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 156

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA's best wins

UTSA picked up its signature win of the season on November 15, when it beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who rank No. 161 in the RPI rankings, 66-59. With 18 points, Kyra White was the top scorer against Texas A&M-CC. Second on the team was Elyssa Coleman, with 14 points.

Next best wins

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 177/RPI) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 263/RPI) on December 3

74-60 at home over Wichita State (No. 295/RPI) on January 6

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 10

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UTSA has drawn the 175th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Roadrunners' 15 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

UTSA's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTSA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.