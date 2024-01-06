The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) host the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Roadrunners are 7.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -7.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 153.5 points.

The average over/under for UTSA's outings this season is 157.6, 4.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, UTSA has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

In the 2023-24 season, Rice (5-8-0 ATS) and UTSA (5-8-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

UTSA vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 23.1% 72.8 151.3 74.5 153.6 154.9 UTSA 8 61.5% 78.5 151.3 79.1 153.6 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Owls were 4-8-0 against the spread last season in AAC play.

The Roadrunners put up just 4.0 more points per game (78.5) than the Owls allow (74.5).

UTSA has put together a 4-5 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-8-0 4-2 5-8-0 UTSA 5-8-0 1-2 8-5-0

UTSA vs. Rice Home/Away Splits

Rice UTSA 5-2 Home Record 5-3 1-3 Away Record 1-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 59.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.