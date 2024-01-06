Saturday's game at UTSA Convocation Center has the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) going head to head against the Wichita State Shockers (5-9) at 3:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for UTSA, who are favored by our model.

The Roadrunners enter this contest after an 82-54 loss to East Carolina on Tuesday.

UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Wichita State 62

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners registered their best win of the season on November 15, when they beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who rank No. 175 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

UTSA has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on November 15

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 191) on November 10

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 217) on December 3

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 297) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG% Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball and are giving up 64.9 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

The Roadrunners are scoring 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.8).

UTSA allows 63 points per game in home games this season, compared to 65.8 on the road.

