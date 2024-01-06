Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) squaring off at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Longhorns, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Their last time out, the Mountaineers won on Wednesday 68-53 over Cincinnati.

The Mountaineers enter this matchup after a 68-53 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Longhorns enter this contest following a 74-47 victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday. Kyah Watson totaled 14 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Mountaineers. Madison Booker's team-leading 18 points paced the Longhorns in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Top 25 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers captured their best win of the season on December 4 by registering an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

The Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

West Virginia has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 112) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on December 18

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they took down the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 80-68.

The Longhorns have three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 27

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game (scoring 81.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 53.7 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball) and have a +365 scoring differential overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 34.9 points per game (posting 90.8 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and conceding 55.9 per contest, 42nd in college basketball) and have a +523 scoring differential.

The Longhorns are posting 91.7 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 90.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.