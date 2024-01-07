Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys have a game against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.
Rep Brandin Cooks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 18, Cooks has 48 receptions for 618 yards -- 12.9 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 32 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 73 occasions.
Keep an eye on Cooks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for D.J. Chark
- Click Here for Robert Woods
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|73
|48
|618
|124
|7
|12.9
Cooks Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|2
|10
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|14
|1
|Week 17
|Lions
|8
|5
|60
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.