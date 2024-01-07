Brandin Cooks will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Cooks has a 618-yard year thus far (41.2 yards per game), with seven touchdowns. He has reeled in 48 balls on 73 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooks and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooks vs. the Commanders

Cooks vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed nine opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 259.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Commanders have totaled 35 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

Cowboys Player Previews

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in seven of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has received 12.7% of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (73 targets).

He has 618 receiving yards on 73 targets to rank 41st in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Cooks has posted a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 15.6% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Cooks has been targeted nine times in the red zone (9.7% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.