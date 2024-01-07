The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandin Cooks get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has reeled in 48 passes for 618 yards (41.2 per game) and seven scores this year.

Cooks has seven games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 14 1 Week 17 Lions 8 5 60 1

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.