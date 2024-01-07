CeeDee Lamb has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders concede 259.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Lamb has a team-best 1,651 yards receiving on 122 grabs (on 168 targets) with 10 TDs this season, averaging 103.2 yards per game.

Lamb vs. the Commanders

Lamb vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Six opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The Commanders give up 259.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league by giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (35 total passing TDs).

Cowboys Player Previews

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 92.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In nine of 16 games this season, Lamb has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Lamb has been targeted on 168 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (29.3% target share).

He is averaging 9.8 yards per target (15th in league play), racking up 1,651 yards on 168 passes thrown his way.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in nine of 16 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

Lamb (26 red zone targets) has been targeted 28.0% of the time in the red zone (93 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 17 TAR / 13 REC / 227 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 118 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

