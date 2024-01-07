A victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the Washington Commanders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET (at FedExField). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

From an offensive standpoint, the Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 367.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (307.2 yards allowed per contest). The Commanders have not been getting things done defensively, ranking worst with 30.0 points given up per game. They have been more productive offensively, posting 19.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-13) Over (47) Cowboys 33, Commanders 16

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Dallas has compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times this season.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 46.0, which is 1.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

The implied probability of a win by the Commanders based on the moneyline is 14.3%.

Washington has covered six times in 16 games with a spread this year.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Washington games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 4.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (42.7).

Cowboys vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.4 19.1 37.4 15.9 21.5 22.3 Washington 19.9 30.0 16.9 33.4 22.3 27.3

