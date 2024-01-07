Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are giving up the second-most passing yards in the league, 259.3 per game.

Ferguson has amassed 692 receiving yards (after 65 catches) and five TDs. He has been targeted 96 times, and is averaging 43.3 yards per game.

Ferguson vs. the Commanders

Ferguson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to nine opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed six players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Commanders surrender 259.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 35 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Cowboys Player Previews

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 16 games this season.

Ferguson has been targeted on 96 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (16.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in NFL play), racking up 692 yards on 96 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in five of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

With 22 red zone targets, Ferguson has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

