In the Week 18 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will KaVontae Turpin find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Turpin has hauled in 12 passes on 18 targets for 127 yards and three TDs, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

Turpin has posted a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

