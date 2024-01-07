The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) on Sunday, January 7 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Friday 139-103 over the Trail Blazers. Kyrie Irving put up 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Dereck Lively C Out Ankle 8.7 7.6 1.3 Grant Williams PF Out Ankle 8.6 3.7 1.7 Luka Doncic PG Out Ankle 33.7 8.3 9.3 Richaun Holmes PF Out Personal 3.4 3.8 0.5 Dante Exum PG Out Heel 9.3 2.9 2.9 Markieff Morris PF Out Illness 2.9 1.9 0.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN

