The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Sunday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and others in this contest.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Doncic is averaging 33.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Doncic averages 9.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Doncic has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 30.5 point total set for Edwards on Sunday is 4.0 more than his scoring average on the season (26.5).

He has collected 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards' season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

The 22.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Towns has collected three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

