The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls put up an average of 59.2 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
  • North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.
  • The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls give up (61.6).
  • North Texas has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede defensively.
  • The Owls shoot 38.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
  • Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Montana State L 71-58 Worthington Arena
12/30/2023 @ Charlotte L 74-64 Dale F. Halton Arena
1/2/2024 @ Temple W 74-63 Liacouras Center
1/7/2024 Florida Atlantic - UNT Coliseum
1/14/2024 Wichita State - UNT Coliseum
1/17/2024 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

