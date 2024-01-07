Sunday's contest features the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and the Rice Owls (7-5) facing off at Moody Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Owls are coming off of a 76-64 victory over Wichita State in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Rice vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Owls defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels 73-62 on November 19.

Rice has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 173) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on December 2

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on November 9

76-64 at home over Wichita State (No. 220) on January 3

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 317) on November 6

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and giving up 62.0 per outing, 131st in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

At home, the Owls score 75.0 points per game. On the road, they average 62.8.

At home, Rice gives up 60.7 points per game. Away, it allows 63.8.

