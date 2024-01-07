Rice vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest features the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and the Rice Owls (7-5) facing off at Moody Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Owls are coming off of a 76-64 victory over Wichita State in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Rice vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Rice vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66
Other AAC Predictions
- South Florida vs Tulane
- Florida Atlantic vs North Texas
- Wichita State vs UTSA
- East Carolina vs Memphis
- UAB vs Charlotte
- East Carolina vs Memphis
Rice Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Owls defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels 73-62 on November 19.
- Rice has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.
Rice 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 173) on November 19
- 84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on December 2
- 69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on November 9
- 76-64 at home over Wichita State (No. 220) on January 3
- 70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 317) on November 6
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and giving up 62.0 per outing, 131st in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.
- At home, the Owls score 75.0 points per game. On the road, they average 62.8.
- At home, Rice gives up 60.7 points per game. Away, it allows 63.8.
