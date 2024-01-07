Sunday's contest that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) versus the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

The game has no line set.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis' record against the spread this season is 5-7-0, and SMU's is 8-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in eight games, while Mustangs games have gone over three times. In the last 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (13th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The 40.7 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 39th in the country, 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents collect.

SMU connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.1% rate.

SMU forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (186th in college basketball).

