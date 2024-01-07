The Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have won four games in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends

SMU has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 7 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

