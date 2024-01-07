Sunday's AAC schedule includes the SMU Mustangs (6-5) playing the Rice Owls (6-5) at 3:00 PM ET.

SMU vs. Rice Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

