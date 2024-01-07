A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites.

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Mavericks 113

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.8)

Timberwolves (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Timberwolves have been less successful against the spread than the Mavericks this year, putting up an ATS record of 17-17-0, as opposed to the 20-16-0 mark of the Mavs.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 52.4% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (44.4%).

Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (21 out of 36). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (18 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 21-4, while the Mavericks are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 119.1 points per game and allow 117, ranking them seventh in the NBA on offense and 21st on defense.

Dallas is 23rd in the league in rebounds per game (42.4) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.4).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 25.6 per game.

In 2023-24, Dallas is third-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.7 per game) and ranked sixth in turnovers forced (14).

The Mavericks are the second-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.3 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

